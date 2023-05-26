Anushka Sharma makes her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, looks breathtaking in off-shoulder gown

Actor Anushka Sharma finally made her Cannes debut. Pictures and videos from her first appearance at the 76th Cannes Film Festival arrived on social media on Frday evning. She opted for a Richard Quinn gown. Also read: Is Anushka Sharma finally headed to Cannes with Virat Kohli for her red carpet debut? Anushka Sharma at Cannes Film Festival 2023.

Anushka Sharma's first look at Cannes Film Festival

In a video, Anushka is seen walking down the stairs of the Cannes Film Festival venue. She looked gorgeous as ever in the off-shoulder dress which comes with voluminous flower detailing. She further elevated her look with a sleek hair bun and clean makeup look. She accessorised with minimal jewellery.

Why is Anushka Sharma attending Cannes Film Festival?

Anushka is currently at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by actor Kate Winslet at the event. This opportunity came to her days after Anushka and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at New Delhi's French Embassy.

It's not known when Anushka reached Cannes. On May 22, the actor was seen at the Mumbai airport. She was with Virat Kohli as they returned to Mumbai after travelling to Bengaluru. She was in Bengaluru where Virat had his IPL match as a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore team. After reaching Bengaluru, Anushka had posted a glimpse of the city's rain. On May 24, she was seen with Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport again.

Anushka Sharma's next film

Anushka was last seen in Qala. She appeared in a special cameo role. The actor will be next seen in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is directed by Prosit Roy. Based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, it’s a sports biopic, which will exclusively stream on Netflix.

She wrapped up the film shoot last year in December. Sharing several photos from the last day where the cast and crew were shooting inside a cricket stadium, she had written in the caption of a post, “It’s a wrap on Chakda 'Xpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! (blue heart, clapboard and cricket bat emojis).”

