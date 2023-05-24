Is Anushka Sharma finally headed to Cannes with Virat Kohli for her red carpet debut?

Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli flew out of Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of her debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the duo arriving at the Mumbai airport. In the clip, Anushka spoke to a few people as Virat Kohli looked on. (Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli smile as they return to Mumbai, fans call them ‘Mr and Mrs perfect’) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport.

The duo then smiled and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport before heading inside the terminal building. Anushka wore a white T-shirt under a blazer, paired it with denims and sneakers. She also wore dark sunglasses. Virat opted for a black sweatshirt, matching trousers and sneakers. He was also seen in a white cap and carried a sling bag.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a selfie, seemingly from inside the airport. In the photo, the actor sported a no-make-up look as she smiled for the camera. She rested her face on her hand while sitting on a chair. Along with the picture, Anushka wrote, "Grab that morning sunlight (sunflower emoji)."

Anushka shared a selfie.

The video was shared with the caption, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leave for London." Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "I think they are leaving for the Cannes festival, not London." Another person wrote, "No they are leaving for WTC." The ICC Men's World Test Championship (WTC) will take place in London from June 7-11. A comment read, "What a beautiful jodi (couple)." An Instagram user said, "Couple goals."

Anushka will be present at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 to honour women in cinema. She will be joined by Kate Winslet. Recently, Anushka and Virat also met the France ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenin at the French Embassy in New Delhi.

The ambassador captioned his social media post with a hint of discussing Anushka's trip to the festival which will take place in the fashion capital of the world, France. Apart from Anushka, Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur also made their debut at the film festival. Aishwarya Rai also dazzled on the red carpet.

Fans will see Anushka next in her upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. It will stream exclusively on Netflix.

