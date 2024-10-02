Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's cute ‘abe kya’, ‘hatt’ bickering in new video tickles fans: ‘Okay I'm jealous’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are back to doing what they do best. Playing gully cricket and trolling each other while at it. The couple shared a video in association with an athleisure brand on Wednesday morning, as they played gully cricket in what looks like a London back-alley. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared a fun new video.

Gully cricket with Anushka and Virat

The video kicks off with Anushka laying down the rules. She lists one illogical rule after another, such as ‘body pe lagi toh out’, ‘one who brings the bat, bats first’, ‘one who hits a sixer, gets the ball back’ and such. Virat protests with ‘hatt' and 'abe kya hai ye’ to her antics but she clearly has the upper hand in the situation despite her questionable cricket skills.

The video ends with no clear winner but a hilarious reel of bloopers. Watch it here:

Fan reactions

Fans of the couple said that they made their day with a cute video. “Mard sirf apni pasandida aurat k rules manta hai (A man only follows the rules set by his favourite woman)," wrote one. “Ohhoo bhabhii full mastii (fun),” commented another. “Wahh bhaiya bhabhi ji ke aage nhi ruk paoge aap (Wow brother, you can't win against your wife),” read a comment.

Virat and Anushka were once again dubbed the ‘Best couple in the world’. Others hoped that they too would find a perfect partner to play gully cricket with someday and others said that they were jealous of Anushka and Virat's chemistry.

About Anushka and Virat

Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and have two kids. Daughter Vamika and son Akaay. They keep their personal lives private and have been spending most time away from the limelight in London with their tiny family. Anushka has also stopped appearing in movies, even as her next Chakda Express remains shelved without any update from either the actor or the production house for the longest time.

Chakda Xpress is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited.