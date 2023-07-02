Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for pic, feast on scrumptious meal as they step out in London. See photos

Actor Anushka Sharma stepped out for a date with her husband-cricketer Virat Kohli in London. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, shared pictures of their scrumptious meal. She also posted a photo with Virat Kohli. (Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's pics from 'kirtan' in London surface online) Anushka Sharma shared pictures on Instagram.

Anushka and Virat in London restaurant

In the first photo, Anushka gave a peek of the table at The Clove Club restaurant in London. The closeup shot gave only a glimpse of a few glasses on the table near the menu card. Anushka posted pictures of the dishes, including a dessert, which the duo enjoyed in the restaurant.

Anushka and Virat pose inside a car

The last picture featured Anushka and Virat posing inside a car. In the picture, Anushka leaned towards Virat as she rested her head next to his face. Both of them smiled in the photo. While Anushka opted for a white dress for the date, Virat was seen in a black outfit. Anushka captioned the post, "Full enjway (fork and knife with plate emoji)."

Anushka shared several pictures.

Anushka also posed for a photo with Virat.

Anushka and Virat spend quality time in London

Anushka and Virat have been spending quality time in London. Last month, the couple was spotted at a kirtan by Krishna Das, a renowned American vocalist who is known for his popular Hindu devotional songs. Several images and videos from the devotional event emerged online in which they were seen seated in the audience.

Virat and Anushka flew to the UK recently as he was a part of the Indian squad that played the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, London. India will next play West Indies in an all-format series from July 12 onwards.

They had also attended the FA Cup final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Wembley Stadium in London. On Instagram, Anushka had posted a video about their fun time at the match, and celebrating Manchester City's win. She had captioned the video, "Congratulations @mancity & @pepteam on sealing City's seventh FA Cup! Such an effortless display of game and grit by all the players."

Anushka's upcoming project

Anushka will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress. It is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

