Ayushmann used to imitate woman's voice whenever his girlfriend's call was picked up by her dad

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is a man of many talents. One of the most unique aspects of his art is his ability to modulate voice according to characters. In 2019, he literally stunned everyone by dubbing in a female's voice for the film Dream Girl. The film saw Ayushmann playing a hotline caller, who changes his voice into a woman's to lure men. And now, he is all set to expand the film's franchise with the second part. Also read: Dil Ka Telephone 2: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday recreate same magic in Dream Girl 2 song Ayushmann Khurrana plays Pooja in Dream Girl 2.

Ayushmann on imitating woman's voice

In an interview with ANI, Ayushmann opened up about the preparations he underwent to get into the skin of his character Pooja in Dream Girl franchise. "My Radio jockey and theatre stint really helped me greatly, especially in this film. I used to make prank calls as a woman when I was working at the radio station. Moreover, I used to call my first girlfriend and would pretend to be her female friend if her dad picked up the landline," he recalled.

Ayushmann's Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The first part came in 2019 and now the sequel is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Ayushmann on Dream Girl 2

On what audiences can expect from the sequel, Ayushmann said, "Ekta (producer Ektaa R Kapoor) and I wanted it to be funnier than the previous part and I really feel that we have managed to do that. It's actually version 2.0....double fun," he added.

Ayushman will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Asrani and Abhishek Banerjee in Dream Girl 2.

Talking about the film, he had told ANI earlier, “Our director, Raaj Shandilya, who is also one of the most talented directors of comedy, has managed to get this eclectic bunch of fantastic actors under one roof and kudos to him for this casting coup. Our producer Ekta Kapoor had the vision that she wanted to create a disruptive comedy like no other and I couldn’t be happier to have creatively collaborated with one of the best minds in the business in Dream Girl and Dream Girl 2. Together, I think we have created a comedy like no other. There was never a dull moment on set. It was a laugh riot and I think this will get translated on screen when people watch Dream Girl 2 in theatres on August 25th! I want people to laugh their hearts out when they watch our film."