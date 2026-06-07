Bandar box office collection day 3: No takers for Bobby Deol starrer on 1st Sunday, Anurag Kashyap film makes ₹2 crore

Bandar box office collection day 3: Anurag Kashyap presented Bobby Deol in his grittiest avatar in his film Bandar, which released in theatres this Friday. While the film earned positive reviews from critics and sections of the audience upon release, that appreciation has not translated into box office numbers. Three days into its theatrical run, Bandar is still struggling to gain momentum. Here's a closer look at how the film has performed at the box office so far. (Also read: Bandar review: Bobby Deol leads Anurag Kashyap's timely, gripping drama on false accusation and its consequences) Bandar box office collection day 3: The film opened to positive reviews, with particular praise for Bobby Deol's performance.

Bandar box office update The latest update from Sacnilk states that Bandar has managed to collect a mere ₹89 lakhs on its third day of release. Bandar is a gritty, character-driven film which has its own niche audience, so the film was not expected to open to big numbers in the first place. In such a case, positive word of mouth on social media is always of great help, and Bandar fortunately has that. The film opened at ₹50 lakhs, saw some growth on Saturday with ₹95 lakhs. This brings total India gross collections to ₹2.79 crore and total India net to ₹2.34 crore so far.

About Bandar The story, drawing heavily from a real-life case involving a popular actor, revolves around Samar, a singer-actor whose career is on the decline. His life takes a shocking turn when he is suddenly arrested after a woman named Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) files a rape complaint against him. What follows is a legal circus, with Samar, the 'bandar', forced to navigate one hurdle after another, even as he says there was consent. As the case gathers momentum, his personal life begins to fall apart, leaving him trapped in a system that appears to have already made up its mind.

In an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel last year in August, Anurag had shared his experience of working with Bobby. “A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners,” he said.