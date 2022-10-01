Banijay Asia-produced Dahan becomes the most watched series on OTT

Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia and producer of Dahan and Hostages, is known for bringing countless talents brings countless talented people under one roof to create an improbable reality. And his latest supernatural thriller Dahan:Raakan ka Rahasya appears to be a complete package. Director Vikram Pawar has created a web of characters that seem intriguing and make a genius intersection of mythology and rationality.

Deepak Dhar, Vikram Pawar with Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla (Photo: HCTCS)

The show is headlined by actor Tisca Chopra as Avni Raut, a character that is determined, vulnerable, passionate and tender. It also features actors Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, and Mukesh Tiwari who bring richness to the show.

This supernatural thriller topped the Ormax OTT report and has surpassed the well-known shows Rings of Power, House of The Dragon and Criminal Justice.

Dhar says, “Dahan is very special to us. The series has some really talented people, from performers to technicians, post production and music teams. Vikrant has done a great job of creating the world of Dahan and he is to be fully credited for the vision he had for this land of superstition and folklore. Tisca has really outdone herself and the rest of cast has really shone through. The team at Disney+Hotstar has been a great partner through the entire journey. We, at Banijay Asia, are always striving to get the best talent to the forefront because that leads to great content, and Dahan is testament to that.”

While Pawar, says, “Dahan is my debut on digital medium and firsts are always special. I feel very blessed that Dahan has been well-received and it makes me very proud. I envisioned creating Dahan a long time back. You need some extraordinary people to create something like this. Fortunately, I got them. The cast and crew, all the people who have contributed to the show’s creation, have put their souls into it. It feels like our hard work has paid off. “

Chopra, on the other hands shares, “This was an experiment that paid off big time. Kudos to Hotstar and Banijay, who have had the gumption to make such a series. The audiences haven’t seen such a series and I so fortunate to be part of Vikrant’s vision. Dahan has a crazily talented bunch behind it, from camerawork to music to VFX each department has outdone itself. I have worked with some brilliant talent but I am also stunned to see the show’s incredible reception.”

Meanwhile Shukla says, “This show is a very unique story. It dives deep into the unknown without losing on reasonableness. Deepak Dhar, producer of Dahan, has taken the show to great heights. The direction, acting, and other aspects were very well balanced and I feel happy to be a part of it.”

Dahan is directed by Vikrant Pawar, produced by Deepak Dhar and stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari and Ankur Nayyar in pivotal roles. All episodes of Dahan: Raakan ka Rahasya are now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.