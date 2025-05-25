Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi film witnesses growth, earns 9 crore

Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 2: The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, witnessed growth on the second day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned ₹16 crore so far. Directed by Karan Sharma, the time loop comedy released in theatres on Friday. (Also Read | Bhool Chuk Maaf review: A tiring comedy where time loops, laughs lag and Rajkummar Rao hits refresh again) Bhool Chuk Maaf box office collection day 2: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in a still from the film.

Bhool Chuk Maaf domestic box office collection

The film earned ₹7 crore on day one. On day two it collected ₹9 crore nett in India as per early estimates. Bhool Chuk Maaf had an overall 25.18% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The film revolves around a soon-to-be-married man who realises that he is stuck in a time loop and keeps reliving the day before his wedding.

Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar's last two films' performance

Bhool Chuk Maaf has been performing better than Rajkummar's last film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. It had earned ₹5.5 crore on day one and ₹6.9 crore on day two of its release as per Sacnilk.com. However, it lagged much behind Rajkummar's blockbuster Stree 2, which minted ₹51.8 crore on day one and ₹31.4 crore on day two, according to Sacnilk.com. Both films released in theatres in 2024.

Bhool Chuk Maaf HT review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Rajkummar needs to snap out of his small town fascination, and fast. Wamiqa is a relatively fresh face, and grasps the ‘papa ki pari’ hook well. Sanjay Mishra and Raghubeer Yadav fare well. Tanishk Baghchi’s music is okay when viewed in context on screen, but doesn’t stand out. Overall, Bhool Chuk Maaf, a time-loop comedy, ends up stuck in a loop of its own clichés. The only thing harder to escape than a time loop is Rajkummar’s contract with small-town scripts. It tries to be a comedy, flirts with a social message, and ends up being the cinematic equivalent of a WhatsApp forward — familiar, repetitive, and mildly amusing at best."

Bhool Chuk Maaf row

A few days before its release, Bhool Chuk Maaf faced a row when Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films announced that the movie would not have a theatrical release on May 9. It said that the film would have a digital release on Prime Video on May 16 due to the heightened security drills across the nation following Operation Sindoor then.

PVRINOX, the multiplex chain, had moved the court challenging the producers' decision to release the film on Prime Video directly. Following this, PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios came to an understanding and the movie was released in theatres on May 23.