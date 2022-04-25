Bobby Deol: I would miss having papa at home as a child

Actor Bobby Deol believes that his relationship with his father, actor Dharmendra, has become better over the years. Long conversations about life and spending quality time have now become an integral part of their bond.

“When parents grow old, they become vulnerable. And that’s when they need their children to be around. Papa and us (his elder brother actor-politician Sunny Deol) discuss everything and he about things which he otherwise wouldn’t have spoken to us about,” he elaborates.

When Bobby was a child, Dharmendra spent of his time working multiple shifts at film sets and studios to safeguard a bright future for his kids. “I used to miss having him at home,” he shares. He further adds, “Sometimes he would take me to shoot locations but even then, he would be busy. He would literally be working round the clock, so that he could build a lovely empire for us. He would even sleep on sets.”

Taking a cue from his childhood, Bobby is now concentrating on spending more time with his sons, Arayaman, 20 and Dharam, 17, and is rather proud of the relationship he shares with them. And a big credit goes to a more “systematic” working schedule today.

The Love Hostel actor tells us, “I’m from a different generation. I believe that the time you spend with your kids when they’re young is very precious because it brings you closer to them. You don’t have to wait to get older to be friends with them.”

But the 53-year-old is highly inspired by the fact that his father is working even at the age of 86. “The other day papa was telling me that he always thought that he would work only till his seventies. He still has a fire burning inside of him and he wants to work more and more. I also want to keep working for as long as I can. I feel like I’ve just begun,” he ends.