Boman Irani reveals he will finally make his directorial debut this year: I hope to start by mid-2022

He started his acting career very late, at the age of 41. But actor Boman Irani does not want to delay his plans to turn director. While he has his plate full with many acting projects lined up for this year, he has his eyes set on his role behind the camera.

“My first directorial venture is something that I have been thinking to do for a while now. I have written it myself. I am hoping that I get to start it by mid of 2022,” Irani tells us.

But before venturing out as a director, he wants to wrap up all his acting commitments.

“I have a whole slate of releases planned for this year. I also have Jayeshbhai Jordaar which I am looking forward to big time. Along that I have Detective Shergill, then (actor) Ajay Devgn’s film Runway 34 and (filmmaker) Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai. The moment I finish that I will start (director) Raju (Rajkumar) Hirani’s film. There is no escape from his films as it is part and parcel of my life. I will do them as long as I live,” he adds.

The pandemic may have played spoilsport to many actors, but for the 62-year-old, it’s a completely different story.

“I have been extremely lucky because I like being busy. And I have been very busy, probably busier than pre lockdown, pandemic days. I did I have been extremely fortunate to have been keeping busy and getting constant work. I am glad about that because I don’t like sitting at home,” he explains.

Irani is also looking forward to making his web debut with a series this year, which he enjoyed working on.

“I will debut in the digital space with a web series, which I shot in Chandigarh. It )the schedule) was really hectic and a lot of hard work but the day flies by and those are the kind of days I enjoy the most. I hate days where we have to keep looking at the clock and be like why is the needle not moving,” he concludes.