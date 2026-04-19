Dhurandhar 2 beats Pushpa 2 to become third-highest-grossing Indian film ever; can it beat Dangal to reach #1 | Analysis

Dhurandhar 2 has now set its sights on SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2, which is in the second spot with worldwide earnings of ₹1788 crore gross (not adjusted for inflation). Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹6.70 crore globally on Saturday, and is expected to add around ₹7 crore more on Sunday. This will take its global gross to ₹1755 crore, just ₹33 crore shy of Baahubali 2’s lifetime earnings. The film is expected to see a massive drop on Monday, but it should have enough in the tank to catch up to Baahubali 2 in a couple of weeks. The release of Bhooth Bangla has affected Dhurandhar 2’s earnings, but the absence of another tentpole film for the next few weeks should enable it to sustain its momentum. The film is also not expected to release on streaming anytime soon, which will keep it alive in theatres.

By Sunday, April 19, Dhurandhar 2 had earned ₹1750 crore worldwide gross. This includes ₹1111 crore net in India, the second-highest collection by an Indian film in the domestic market. The film has also collected $46 million overseas, taking it just outside the top 10 of highest-grossing Indian films overseas. The ₹1750-crore gross is enough for the Ranveer Singh -starrer to overtake Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which earned ₹1742 crore gross upon its release in 2024. Unlike Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2 did the bulk of its earnings at home, earning a record ₹1234 crore net in India. Its international collections were $32 million.

On Saturday, Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed an important milestone, reaching ₹1750 crore in gross worldwide. This is significant because it helped the film surpass Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule on India’s all-time highest-grossing films list. Dhurandhar 2 now stands in third place on the elite list, behind only Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal.

It will, however, definitely fall short of Dangal’s all-time mark of ₹2070 crore. In fact, Dhurandhar 2 may not even reach the ₹1800 crore mark, let alone ₹2000 crore. Part of the reason is that Dhurandhar 2 did not get a release in the Gulf, which hurt the film’s collections by at least $12-15 million ( ₹110-140 crore). That additional push could have put the film closer to ₹2000 crore. It should be noted that the lion’s share of Dangal’s earnings came from China, where it remains one of the highest-grossing international features. The Aamir Khan-starrer was the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release, even without its China haul, though. However, its worldwide gross before its China release was a more modest ₹716 crore.

Another record that Dhurandhar 2 may not break is Pushpa 2’s domestic collections record of ₹1234 crore. The Aditya Dhar film is over ₹120 crore behind right now, and does not have enough momentum to bridge that gap.