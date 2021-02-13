IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew
Dilip Kumar lives with wife Saira Banu in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar lives with wife Saira Banu in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew

Dilip Kumar's nephew, who lives in Pakistan, says he has the legal authority on veteran actor 's property in Peshawar. He added that the actor wanted to gift the property to the people of Peshawar.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST

Dilip Kumar's nephew in Pakistan on Friday claimed to have with him the proper and legal power of attorney of his prime property in Peshawar, saying the legendary actor, who has great respect for the people of Peshawar, was keen to gift his ancestral home to them.

Industrialist and former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaque, who is also Dilip Kumar’s nephew, told PTI that he has proper and legal power of attorney of the property in Peshawar in his name.

He claimed that the 98-year-old veteran Bollywood actor had drafted the proper power of attorney in 2012.

His statement came days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the owner of Dilip Kumar’s ancestral house were urged to reach a settlement over the rate fixed for the purchase of the historic building for converting it into a museum.

The Bollywood actor was keen to gift his ancestral home as he has great respect for the people of Peshawar, Ishaque said. He said that the love and affection of Dilip Kumar for his ancestral city Peshawar has never diminished from his heart.

Last week, Faisal Faroqui, a Peshawar-based spokesman for Dilip Kumar, told reporters that the Indian legendary actor always discusses his association and sweet memories with his birth place and the ancestral home in Mohallah Khudadad where he was born in 1922 before being shifted to India in 1935.

Also read: Justin Timberlake apologises to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson: 'I know I failed'

The family and the fans of the legend were enthusiastic over the provincial government's decision to convert the historic building into a museum to honour him and preserve its contribution to the Indian cinema, he said.

The price of Dilip Kumar’s four marla (101 square metre) house has been fixed at 80.56 lakh (USD 50,517). However, the owner has refused to sell the building, saying the prime location property has been severely undervalued. He has demanded 25 crore for the property.

The owner has made several attempts in the past to demolish it for constructing commercial plazas in view of its prime location but all such moves were stopped as the archaeology department wanted to preserve it, keeping in view its historic importance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dilip kumar

Related Stories

Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand 25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.(HT File Photo)
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it

PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wished Dilip Kumar on his birthday with some old pictures.
Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wished Dilip Kumar on his birthday with some old pictures.
bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh wish Dilip Kumar on 98th birthday: ‘You have always loved me like your own’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 12, 2020 07:26 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Kamal Haasan, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh have wished veteran actor Dilip Kumar on his birthday on Friday. Check out all the pictures they have posted with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh is hoping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the ship.
Ranveer Singh is hoping Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane will hold the ship.
bollywood

Ranveer pins his hope on Rohit-Rahane for IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Ranveer Singh seems glued to his TV screen as India fights it out with England on the first day of the second Test match. Ranveer has pinned his hope on Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.
Kareena Kapoor spotted in Mumbai on Saturday.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor steps out for yet another work assignment days before delivery

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor was spotted with her staff members in Bandra on Saturday. The actor has been doing multiple photo shoots and brand commercials ahead of the arrival of her second child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dilip Kumar lives with wife Saira Banu in Mumbai.
Dilip Kumar lives with wife Saira Banu in Mumbai.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar was keen to gift ancestral property in Peshawar, says nephew

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Dilip Kumar's nephew, who lives in Pakistan, says he has the legal authority on veteran actor 's property in Peshawar. He added that the actor wanted to gift the property to the people of Peshawar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
Richa Chadha in Madam Chief Minister.
bollywood

Richa says Twitter is stopping people from following her, shares proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Richa Chadha has shared a screenshot, showing that someone's request to follow her on Twitter is 'pending'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Rakhi enters Bigg Boss 14 finale, Neha says her wedding with Angad was judged

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:56 AM IST
From Rakhi Sawant entering the Bigg Boss 14 finale to Neha Dhupia talking about her wedding with Angad Bedi, here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
All seems fine between Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.
All seems fine between Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen.
bollywood

Sushmita-Rohman put end to breakup rumours with latest appearance together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen recently shared an Instagram post about leaving a relationship in which you do not feel appreciated. The post got her fans wondering if she had broken up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
Kartik Aaryan and his sister Kritika at the airport.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan makes fun of 'more educated' sister for booking the wrong flight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan has shared a video showing his sister being turned away from the airport as she had booked her flight ticket for the wrong date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
Instagram's virtual dog Tika gave her opinion on Priyanka Chopra and Diana on their fashion choices.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, Diana receive fashion advice from Instagram dog Tika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:49 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra recently interacted with Instagram's most stylish dog, Tika and asked about her opinion on her and Diana's fashion choices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
Kangana Ranaut with director Razy Ghai on sets of Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh.
bollywood

Kangana on protests against Dhaakad shoot: 'I had to change my car'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:06 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut said die to protests against her in Madhya Pradesh, she had to change her car and come via longer route from the shooting location of her film Dhaakad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at Varun Dhawan's house party.
bollywood

Varun's post-wedding bash: Tiger-Disha, Arjun -Malaika attend. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, his girlfriend Malaika Arora and sister Anshula, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Varun Sharma attended the post-wedding house party hosted by Varun Dhawan on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in May 2018.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia says people judged her wedding with Angad Bedi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:57 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia said that there was a lot of judgment about her low-key wedding with Angad Bedi. They got married on May 10, 2018, at a gurdwara in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
Rohit Saraf went through a heartbreak quite recently.
bollywood

Rohit Saraf reveals he went through a heartbreak ‘very recently’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • Rohit Saraf opened up about getting his heart broken recently and how it took a major toll on him. He also talked about getting linked with his friends and even his manager.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka on relationships with 'wonderful men' leaving her feeling 'exhausted'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:37 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra has written about her romantic relationships in her 20s and 30s, in her recently released memoir, Unfinished. Here's what she had to say.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
Parineeti Chopra will be seen next in The Girl on the Train.
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra says rivalry between heroines is ‘industry-created’

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra, who has acted in several multi-heroine films, said that the notion that two female actors cannot get along is entirely 'industry-created'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP