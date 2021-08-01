Dinesh Vijan on post-Stree rift with Raj and DK: 'We were young and immature'

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan in a new interview has addressed his 2018 rift with director duo Raj and DK. They worked together on films such as Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending but it was after 2018's Stree that things got a bit sour between them.

Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, was a box office success. It was reported back then that Raj and DK were miffed with Dinesh after he did not pay them their dues. However, they resolved their differences almost two years later.

Speaking about the episode, Dinesh told Bollywood Hungama in an interview that they solved the issue with just some healthy communication. "We are all young and we grow, right? So you have to learn. What happens is sometimes success causes more problems than failures. In failures you huddle together. We were just all very young and all very immature. And finally, we got together and solved it. Generally, you learn from it to not be in a similar situation and you should just move on. And we had a lovely conversation, it is all well, all good," he said.

"When do misunderstandings happen? When two people don't speak to each other and there are six people talking but finally, when two people speak... You know we have done four films together, I have a lot of regard, I love The Family Man," he said.

Dinesh added that one thing he learnt from the episode is to communicate with people better. He also said that everyone should try to have a good equation with the people they work with.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor on old equation with Janhvi Kapoor: 'Would meet, but there was no communication worth quantifying'

In a joint statement in November 2020, the filmmakers let media and fans know that their rift has been resolved. “We, Maddock Films Pvt Ltd (and its promoter Mr. Dinesh Vijan) & D2R Films LLP (and its partners Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK) are pleased to confirm that we have amicably resolved our differences with regard to our film Stree which released in August 2018. All copyright & intellectual property rights in & to the film Stree including the derivative rights thereof are henceforth owned solely by Maddock Films Pvt Ltd,” the statement had read.

Dinesh's latest release was Mimi, starring Kriti Sanon. Raj and DK recently delivered another hit season of their Amazon Prime series, The Family Man. They are now working on a new series with Shahid Kapoor in the lead.