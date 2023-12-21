Dunki box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan film may mint 30 cr in India, his lowest opening movie this year

Dunki India box office collection

As per the report, Dunki may earn ₹30 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages. This marks the lowest opening movie of Shah Rukh Khan this year. While his film Pathaan, as per Sacnilk.com, minted ₹57 crore on day one, Jawan earned ₹89.5 crore on the first day of its release.

Dunki review

The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, "SRK is the star attraction in Dunki and the film presents him in an avatar that we have seen earlier as well, in fact, multiple times over. As the young clean-shaven hero falling for the first girl he met in Punjab where he had come looking for someone, he is endearing and sweet. But, he gets better in the second half, when that stubble grows and the gang is on their way to London through paths and routes that are as difficult as it gets. Be it crossing the desserts in Iran or snowy mountains of their next destination, Khan doesn't fail to charm you."

Fans celebrated Dunki's release

On Thursday morning, there were drumbeats, dancing, and confetti as the film opened in theatres to tepid reviews from critics and much excitement from his fandom. Dunki is Shah Rukh’s third film in the year after blockbuster hits Pathaan and Jawan. Several critics were underwhelmed by the much-discussed film, described as a comedy drama centred on illegal immigration, and the frenzy didn’t quite reach the fever pitch of Shah Rukh’s earlier two releases.

There were early morning shows in several parts of the country, including Udaipur, Mumbai and Jammu. Fans were also seen garlanding and pouring milk on giant Shah Rukh cutouts in Kolkata while a group of fans in Guwahati cut a cake to celebrate the release of Dunki. At Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema, a fan club of Shah Rukh planned the "first ever 5.55 am" screening.

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film also has competition in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, a period action drama starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, which releases on Friday. Pathaan and Jawan earned over ₹1,000 crore each at the worldwide box office and are credited for pulling the struggling Hindi film exhibition sector out of the doldrums.

