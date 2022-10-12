Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Elnaaz Norouzi strips in support of protesting Iranian women: ‘Not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

Elnaaz Norouzi strips in support of protesting Iranian women: ‘Not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

bollywood
Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:59 PM IST

Elnaaz Norouzi has stripped naked in solidarity with the Iran protests. She shared a video stating that she isn't ‘promoting nudity' but ‘freedom of choice'.

Elnaaz Norouzi stripped in solidarity with the Iran protests.
Elnaaz Norouzi stripped in solidarity with the Iran protests.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, known for starring in Sacred Games, has shared a video in which she stripped nude in support of the ongoing protests in Iran. Taking to Instagram, Elnaaz posted a video in which she wore several outfits highlighting that women have their own choice to wear whatever they want. (Also Read | Elnaaz Norouzi says she too was detained by Iran's morality police like Mahsa Amini)

The video started with Elnaaz wearing a burqa covering her head and entire face except for the eyes. She then took off the headscarf followed by the burqa. She wore a dress underneath the burqa and a denim shirt and pants under that.

After that Elnaaz looked at the camera sporting a crop top and shorts. This was followed by Elnaaz wearing undergarments. As the video ended, Elnaaz took off her bikini top and covered her chest with her hands.

The words 'my body, my choice' was written in the video followed by 'if this is your choice, it's ok', 'and this is ok too', 'your choice, also ok', 'and so is this', and 'and this is ok too'. The video ended with the words 'woman life freedom'.

She captioned the post, "Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise. Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected."

Elnaaz added, "Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! (muscles and collision emojis). I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!" She also added the hashtags--Mahsa Amini, women, free Iran, women supporting women, women empowerment, freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of speech, women, and my body my choice.

Elnaaz's post comes in solidarity with protests that erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was detained for allegedly violating strict Islamic dress codes for women.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
elnaaz norouzi iran
elnaaz norouzi iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out