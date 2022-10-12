Elnaaz Norouzi strips in support of protesting Iranian women: ‘Not promoting nudity but freedom of choice'

Actor Elnaaz Norouzi, known for starring in Sacred Games, has shared a video in which she stripped nude in support of the ongoing protests in Iran. Taking to Instagram, Elnaaz posted a video in which she wore several outfits highlighting that women have their own choice to wear whatever they want. (Also Read | Elnaaz Norouzi says she too was detained by Iran's morality police like Mahsa Amini)

The video started with Elnaaz wearing a burqa covering her head and entire face except for the eyes. She then took off the headscarf followed by the burqa. She wore a dress underneath the burqa and a denim shirt and pants under that.

After that Elnaaz looked at the camera sporting a crop top and shorts. This was followed by Elnaaz wearing undergarments. As the video ended, Elnaaz took off her bikini top and covered her chest with her hands.

The words 'my body, my choice' was written in the video followed by 'if this is your choice, it's ok', 'and this is ok too', 'your choice, also ok', 'and so is this', and 'and this is ok too'. The video ended with the words 'woman life freedom'.

She captioned the post, "Every Woman, anywhere in the world, regardless of where she is from, should have the right to wear whatever she desires and when or wherever she desires to wear it. No man nor any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress otherwise. Everyone has different views and beliefs and they have to be respected."

Elnaaz added, "Democracy means the power to decide… Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! (muscles and collision emojis). I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!" She also added the hashtags--Mahsa Amini, women, free Iran, women supporting women, women empowerment, freedom, freedom of choice, freedom of speech, women, and my body my choice.

Elnaaz's post comes in solidarity with protests that erupted in Iran after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was detained for allegedly violating strict Islamic dress codes for women.

