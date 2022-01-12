EXCLUSIVE: Beach wedding for Mouni Roy on January 27

Actor Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot on January 27. We’ve learnt that contrary to the speculations, Roy will not be tying the knot in Dubai, where her to-be husband Suraj Nambiar is based. A source close to the actor reveals that Roy will take the plunge in Goa.

“A five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have been asked to carry their vaccination certificates,” a little birdie informs. As per our intel, W Goa near the Vagator beach is the venue for the wedding. Furthermore, we have also gathered that the ceremony will take place in the afternoon. It will be a sea-facing beach wedding.

Ostensibly, the duo is planning to throw a dance bash post her wedding on January 28. Apparently, Roy’s close friends and dance reality show alumni Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing with her for the same.

Among the invitees, producers Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, former actor Aashika Goradia are just a few almost confirmed names.

Interestingly, Roy also had her bachelorette in Goa. The Naagin actor has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa, personally looking after all the arrangements. To-be groom Nambiar is also in the country and keeping himself under the radar.