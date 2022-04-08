Fans get ‘nostalgic’ as comedians Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav arrive together at an event: 'Undisputed comedy legends'

Bollywood comedians Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav met on Thursday at an event. The videos and photos of the duo posing together at the red carpet of the event, are making their fans nostalgic. Johnny and Rajpal have appeared together in films such Coolie No.1 and Hungama 2. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav opens up on receiving help from Bollywood during financial crisis)

A paparazzo account shared a video featuring Johnny and Rajpal from the event that took place on Thursday. The video received a lot of appreciation, with many fans calling the duo “legends.”

One fan commented, “The Bollywood legends of laughter.” While one said, “My favorites,” another called them “Comedy Kings.” One fan wrote, “This two real organic legendary," and another one said, “OMG I have so much respect for you two.” A fan commented, “These two actors are legendary because their comedy actually touched our hearts and made us laugh. I wish inki koi nayi film aa jaye sath mein (I wish they star in a new film together)”

One nostaligic fan commented, “Two undisputed legends of Indian cinema. Childhood nostalgia,” while another said, “I miss their films. Aaj dekhte hain kuch inka (I will plan and watch a film featuring them).”

Johnny, who made his acting debut in the 1980s', he has received several awards for his roles. He has won the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role twice, for his work in Deewana Mastana (1997) and Dulhe Raja (1998). He was last seen in Hungama 2. (Also Read: Rajpal Yadav dismisses web shows: 'Don't want to earn a living by giving gaalis')

Rajpal made his Bollywood debut with 1999 film Dil Kya Kare. He then appeared in films such as, Hungama, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri and Dhol.

