Farah Khan has a hilarious reaction to Kartik Aaryan's ‘diet food’

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram handle shared a picture with his diet food on Sunday. He misguided his fans and called tasty Chinese meal as ‘diet food.' Along with many fans, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan reacted to his picture. ( Also read: Farah Khan catches up with Sania Mirza in Dubai, says they're very happy to meet: ‘My forever date’)

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a selfie while enjoying his diet food. He sat with a bowl of noodles, a saucy dish and different dips. The dishes were placed on a table with cutleries and drinking glasses. He smiled while clicking a picture of himself with the food. He wore a night shirt.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Kaun kehta hai diet food tasty nahi hota? (Who says diet food isn't tasty)… Main (It is me).” Farah Khan wrote, “This is not looking like any diet food (laughing emoji)."

Reacting to Kartik's picture, one of his fans wrote, “Bhai idhar bhi dooh. (Brother, give some here also)." Another fan commented, “Caption king for a reason.” A fan wrote, “diet food khhate waqt koi itna cute kaise dikh sakta hai??? (How can someone look so cute while having diet food)." Many fans dropped heart and laughing emojis on his pictures.

He is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Satya Prem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad. He posted a video from the location and wrote, “Aapka Pyaar (Your love).”

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film became the third highest grossing Bollywood film of 2022. He recently revealed the first look of his next film, Freddy and wrote, “ßDr Freddy Ginwala. Appointments opening soon (turtle emoji)” on the Instagram. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar this year. He will then be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. He also has Aashiqui 3 in the pipeline.

