Farah Khan makes 'Google giggle' as she shares laughter-filled moments with Sundar Pichai. See pics
Farah Khan shared candid moments with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Instagram, showcasing her humour that made him laugh.
On Monday, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared pictures on Instagram from her meeting with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. The photos showed the two in candid moments, laughing during their interaction, with Farah seemingly winning him over with her trademark sense of humour.
Farah posts about her meeting with Sundar Pichai on Instagram
In the photos, Farah appeared completely at ease, chatting animatedly as Sundar Pichai listened with a wide smile. The candid images suggested that her quick wit had struck the right chord, making even the usually composed tech executive laugh. Sharing the moment with her followers, she captioned the post, “When u make Google Giggle.. @sundarpichai thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts..” while giving a shout-out to YouTube India for hosting the memorable interaction.
Farah Khan's rise in digital content making
Farah has been making waves in the digital space with her rapidly growing YouTube cooking channel. Launched in 2024, the channel features the filmmaker in a relaxed, unfiltered avatar as she cooks, chats and shares hilarious banter with her longtime cook, Dilip, who has become a star in his own right. The show has hosted several names from the Hindi film industry, including Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others.
Other personalities, such as tennis star Sania Mirza, have also appeared on the vlog, whipping up special dishes while engaging in light-hearted banter. These episodes, often filled with laughter and warmth, have helped Farah’s channel grow into one of the most talked-about celebrity food series online.
About Farah Khan's upcoming projects
Meanwhile, on the film front, Farah’s last directorial project was the 2014 blockbuster Happy New Year, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani. After more than a decade away from directing feature films, she recently announced plans to return behind the camera, with a big reveal that she’d only make her next film if it reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan, a collaboration fans have long awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
