Farah Khan recalls when Manish Malhotra got ‘very angry’ with her, stopped talking for 2 days after Fevicol Se shoot

Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra have been close friends for decades. The choreographer-director and the fashion designer had a gala time talking about their journey from film shoots to Diwali parties as they met in their house for the latest vlog on her YouTube channel. However, Farah pointed out that the two of them have also fought multiple times in the past. Manish explained the rest. (Also read: Manish Malhotra gifts kurta to Farah Khan's cook Dilip, she says many save up to get one: ‘Kya teri kismat badli hai’) Manish Malhotra said that Farah Khan, the choreographer, is totally different from Farah Khan, the director.

Why did Manish stop talking to Farah?

When Farah asked Manish to say something about her, he agreed and began, “Farah, the choreographer and the director are two different people. Farah, the choreographer, is used to really comment, ‘Ye kya he? Aey ye kaise he?’ ‘Ye costume kaisa he? (What is this? Is it a costume?)’ One day, I got upset and I walked out of the set. Because there was this Juhi Chawla song- Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and she was like, ‘This grey kurta is not moving!’ I was like, ‘You are always commenting!’”

When Manish brought up another example, from the shoot of Fevicol Se (starring Kareena Kapoor), Farah said, “I remember he got very angry with me, and did not pick up my call for two days!”

How is Farah as a director?

Manish laughed and went on to add that as a director, Farah becomes a different person. 'Woh itni achchi ho jaati he ki jo ap bolo ki achcha aise karenge… you become another person (She becomes extremely nice and says yes to suggestions and what not)!" Farah says that is because she is the happiest when she directs.

Farah has choreographed multiple songs, in which Manish's designs were used. As a director, Farah has directed Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year.