Manish Malhotra gifts kurta to Farah Khan's cook Dilip, she says many save up to get one: ‘Kya teri kismat badli hai’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan continues to charm the internet with her candid, humorous YouTube vlogs. One of the biggest highlights of these videos has been her cook, Dilip, who has now become a viral favourite in his own right. In her latest vlog, Farah and Dilip went on Bollywood fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. Manish gifted a kurta to Dilip right after meeting him for the first time while Farah gave a hilarious reaction, standing beside. (Also read: 'A year gone by paying his debts': Farah Khan says Dilip is now debt-free, wants to give him house too) Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra chatted inside his Mumbai residence. Dilip wore the light pink kurta which was gifted by the designer.

Manish Malhotra calls Dilip a star

Upon entering the lavish Mumbai residence of the celebrated designer, Manish held Dilip's hand and said, “I have a gift for you (his assistant Nitin hands him the MM bag). This is a gift for you.” As Dilip opened it, Farah said the bag he can keep and what's inside can be hers. Manish quipped the garment won't fit her.

Dilip took out the light pink kurta and thanked Manish. Meanwhile, Farah said, “Kya teri kismat badli he bhai! Manish Malhotra ka costume pehenne ke liye log saalo tak apna paise ekhatte karke fir aatey he (What a turn of fate! To get Manish Malhotra clothes, people save up for years and then buy)!” Manish called Dilip a star. Later, Dilip wore the kurta and touched Manish's feet to thank him for the sweet gesture.

Farah and Dilip's vlogs

Farah started her vlogs after her team encouraged her to do so. She chose Dilip as her on-screen companion and gave him punchlines to deliver in the videos. Their playful banter turned him into an overnight sensation on the internet.

Dilip has also featured in several advertisements, including campaigns with Shah Rukh Khan and Kiara Advani for Myntra, as well as promotions for Flipkart, among others.