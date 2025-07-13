Fatima Sana Shaikh reveals she was beaten when she reacted to being touched inappropriately: ‘I was fully down’

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has revealed that she was physically assaulted after she stood up to a man who inappropriately touched her in public. She admits that the traumatic incident has had a lasting impact on her, and its effects still linger. Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently spotted on both the big screen and OTT space.

Fatima looks back at harrowing incident

Recently, Fatima appeared in the latest episode of The Male Feminist on Hauterrfly, where she spoke about navigating everyday sexism.

During the conversation, she recalled a troubling harassment incident, saying, “Once, a man touched me inappropriately, and I hit him. But he hit me back so hard, that I was fully down. I only hit him because he touched me, but that pissed him off and he hit me to the point that I fell.”

For Fatima, the incident was a wake-up call and changed her as a person. She added, “After that incident, I got a little more cautious. I realised that we also have to check how to react in such situations. But look at the irony... Something wrong is happening with us, and we only have to think how to react to it”.

She also recalled another incident when she was harassed during lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Dangal actor was riding her bicycle in Mumbai wearing a mask, and a tempo driver kept honking and making weird sounds at me. She said that he kept following her till the time she took a turn in her lane.

Fatima’s recent work

Fatima was recently spotted on both the big screen and OTT space. She was part of Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, which is a spiritual sequel to Life in a… Metro. In the film, she is paired opposite actor Ali Fazal. The film opened to a positive response from critics and performed well at the box office. She also featured in Aap Jaisa Koi alongside R Madhavan. The project was released on Netflix. The romantic drama revolves around mature love and companionship.