Geeta Kapur criticises followers-based casting in Bollywood, calls it unfair: ‘I feel bad for those who learn the craft’

Choreographer Geeta Kapur, who has helmed the choreography for several popular films including Heyy Babyy, Saathiya, Duplicate, Tees Maar Khan and more, recently expressed her disappointment in an interview with Hindi Rush over the growing trend of casting actors in films based on their social media following. Geeta Kapur slams hiring actors on the basis of followers in Bollywood.

Geeta Kapur on casting actors based on their following

Geeta feels that the trend is unfair but not entirely wrong, and added, "These days, even recruitment happens based on follower count. It took me 8–10 years to genuinely build 2.3 million followers. And some people just appear overnight with 23 million followers. It's a different world. That system is something else. I think talent is separate but if someone makes their hold in 15 seconds and grabs your attention, then they are doing something right."

She added, "There are many talented actors in the industry who truly deserve a chance, but if this is the trend now, it’s unfair, but not wrong. I think it's unfair for the people who work on their craft. I feel bad for those who actually spend time learning the craft. I’m also amazed by people who manage to convince others they know the craft, without actually knowing it. It's a very strange circle of life. You put a dancing video, people liked it, and your followers increased. Now, these people say we'll teach you dance, and people get convinced and go to them. You don't see their experience, but just the viral dance. It's very screwed up."

Geeta also recalled how people used to offer her the opportunity to open a dance academy in her name and wanted her to teach, but at that time, she was busy. She revealed that many also offered her to just be the face of the academy, but she rejected it because she felt like it was cheating.

About Geeta Kapur

Geeta is a renowned Indian choreographer and television personality best known for her work in Bollywood and reality dance shows. Starting as an assistant to choreographer Farah Khan, Geeta gained fame choreographing numerous hit songs across decades including Sheila Ki Jawani, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and more. Often referred to as “Geeta Maa” by her fans and reality show contestants, she has judged popular dance shows like Dance India Dance, Super Dancer, and India’s Best Dancer, and is admired for her emotional connection with dancers.