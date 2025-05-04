Geeta Kapur admits some parts of reality shows are scripted: ‘Everyone enjoys peeking into others’ lives’

Geeta Kapur admits some parts of reality show are scripted

When Bharti asked whether the fights on reality dance shows were real or scripted, Geeta replied, "That is still true. Whatever is genuine happens then and there. You can't cry deliberately. If we were actors, we’d be doing something else. So, a lot of people ask how real a reality show is. Then, when they come as guests and end up crying on the show, they say, 'Oh, we thought all of this was scripted.' Some parts are definitely scripted."

Geeta Kapur defends Bigg Boss

When Bharti mentioned that people often call Bigg Boss scripted, Geeta defended the show, saying, "If someone is working on a show for 24 hours, while we are working for only 12, in Bigg Boss, where there are cameras on you constantly for 24 hours, how much acting can one really do? Likewise, no matter how much we say we only want to see dance, everyone wants to hear the contestants' backstories. Everyone enjoys peeking into others’ lives — otherwise, Bigg Boss wouldn't have been running for years. We’re all voyeurs in our own way."

Haarsh, who is a writer and has worked on several shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live, explained that while the contestants’ stories on dance reality shows are given structure by the creative team and writers, that doesn’t mean they are entirely scripted.

Meanwhile, Geeta was last seen as a judge on India's Best Dancer Season 4 alongside Terence Lewis and Karisma Kapoor. The show aired on television on July 13 and concluded in November of the same year.