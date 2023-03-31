Kapil Sharma makes fun of Geeta Kapur for judging too many reality shows: 'Inke bina koi show ban hi nahi sakta'

Actor Sonali Bendre along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. A new promo shows host Kapil Sharma making fun of Geeta Kapur for judging one reality show after another without a break. Also read: Geeta Kapur recalls the time she was body-shamed: 'Moti bhains ho gayi ho' Geeta Kapur will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sony shared the promo of the upcoming episode that will air this weekend at 9:30 pm. It opens with Kapil Sharma comparing Sonali Bendre to former show judge Malaika Arora and how “khoobsuti ki jagah khoobsurti hi aai (beauty followed beauty”. He went on to make fun of Archana Puran Singh and said, “Sidhu ji jab gaye to hum bhi ek aadmi dhund rahe they (we were also looking for a man after Sidhu ji left).” This left Sonali, Terence and Geeta in splits.

Kapil went on to make fun of Geeta and said, “Geeta mam ki to kya tareef karein, inke bina to koi show ban hi nahi sakta. Koi bhi show banata hai, pahla season khatam hua, dusra usi samay shuru ho jata hai. Matlab ye jis kursi pe baedhti hain, uski foam udh ke wapis bhi nahi aati hai (what do I say about Geeta mam, a show cannot be made without her. Whenever one makes a show, one season ends, another stars. When she sits on a sit, the foam doesn't even come back to its original shape).”

She put the ball in Archana's court and said, "mera guru wo raha (Archana is my teacher)." Taking the opportunity to make her fun as well, Kapil said, "Aapko inke baare mein pata nahi? Inhone kursi stich kara rakhi hai, jab ye udhti hai, sofa bhi saath mein udhjata hai (Don't you know about her? She has the sofa stitched to her dress, when she gets up, the sofa lifts up with her)."

Malaika Arora was the judge on India's Best Dancer's first and second season. Sonali Bendre will be seen in her place in the third season which will go on air April 8 onwards. Terence and Geeta have been the other two judges on the show since its inception. A viewer commented on the promo, “Chair to fix kiya hua Geeta maa ke (Geeta ma's chair is already fixed).”

Other than India's Best Dancer, Geeta has also been a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 2 and 3 and various seasons of Dance India Dance, DID Doubles, DID Li'l Masters, Dance Ke Superstars.

