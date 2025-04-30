Bharti Singh breaks down in new vlog, says ‘darr lagne laga hai’ after Pahalgam terror attack: ‘I was in tears’

Bharti Singh breaks down while talking about Pahalgam attack

Bharti shared a vlog about her visit to Dubai, and before talking about the places she visited, she spoke about how she was engulfed by sadness after learning about the Pahalgam attack. She said, "I have been sad for the past few days, I don’t know whether anyone would understand my feelings. I keep seeing the devastating videos and posts about Pahalgam and Jammu & Kashmir on Instagram, and it breaks my heart. I am unable to express how I’ve been feeling after seeing all of that. Even during the flight, I was in tears. I even cried two or three times at night after watching those heart-wrenching visuals. Those young children… I don’t even want to talk about it."

She further recalled how, earlier, she used to look forward to a trip to Vaishno Devi and said, “For us, Vaishno Devi used to be our biggest trip. One trip a year to Vaishno Devi, and we’d have a great time. Similarly, every middle-class person in India has made plans to travel somewhere within the country. But ab bhut zayada darr lagne lagg gaya hai. Main iss baat par kya bolun samajh hi nahi aaraha. Please yaar shaanti banaye rakho. Bade pyaare log hai! (But now, there's a growing sense of fear. I don’t even know what to say about it. Please, let there be peace. People are so lovely!)”

About the Pahalgam attack

On 22 April, tourists were enjoying their time in Pahalgam when terrorists opened fire on them. The incident claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly civilians, leaving the nation shaken to the core. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities condemned the attack on social media. Some celebrities, along with internet users, also demanded strong action against the terrorists.