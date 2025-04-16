Bharti Singh fans fume as ‘rude’ paparazzi call her ‘ubli hui Madhuri Dixit’

Comedian Bharti Singh recently recreated Madhuri Dixit’s look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun for an episode of Laughter Chefs Season 2. But things turned bitter when a photographer body-shamed her, calling her 'ubli hui (swollen) Madhuri Dixit’. Though Bharti took the jab in stride with her signature wit, fans and social media users expressed outrage over the comment. Also read: Bharti Singh opens up about unhealthy work culture in TV: ‘Have seen girls with drips’ Back in 2021, Bharti Singh surprised everyone by losing weight.

Bharti's Madhuri Dixit look sparks body-shaming stir

On Tuesday, Bharti was spotted on the set of the show in Mumbai. While posing for the paparazzi, one of the photographers called her 'ubli hui Madhuri Dixit’ (Swollen Madhuri Dixit).

Bharti responded to the comment jokingly, and said, “Kisne bola ubli hui Madhuri Dixit? Arey ye dekhiye, uble hue nahi fry kiye hue hain. Bol nahi sakte (Who said swollen Madhuri Dixit? Look, they are fried... They can’t say this)”. She also said, “Tum bhi na (You are too much)”.

Bharti's fans came to her defence, criticising the paparazzi for their insensitive remark and expressing disappointment over the hurtful comment.

“What an awful defamatory remark! She looks pretty and wears the sari so well as it shld be worn," wrote one fan, while another commented, “That’s not funny at all , these paps are so unprofessional”.

One comment read, “Bharti take fun positively….real comedian", with one social media usher writing, “She felt bad about ubli hui”.

“That’s rude,” one said, with another fan writing, “This is not good to comment like this …. shame on you people”. Many others rallied behind Bharti, showering her with compliments and praising how stunning she looked in the saree.

Bharti Singh’s weight loss journey

Back in 2021, Bharti surprised everyone by losing weight. The television personality and comedian managed to lose a whopping 15-16 kg in just 10 months, she had revealed at that time. Bharti had been struggling with weight-related issues, including asthma and the risk of diabetes, but after losing weight, she feels much healthier and more energetic. She weighs around 71 kg today after shedding some more weight in recent times.

She spoke about her weight loss journey in an episode of Bharti TV Podcast with YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli. She said, “Main toh bahut khush hoon patli hoke. Kitna maza ata hai jab crop top mil jate hain apne size ke. Mere ko bada maza ata hai, ache ache kapde mil jate hain (I am so much happier after losing weight. I find crop tops in my size now. I really enjoy that I get to wear nice clothes).”