Gul Panag congratulates Pakistan on 'another loan' from IMF: 'We don't need that money, you do'

Gul Panag is showing off her sarcastic wit on Twitter. The actor, politician took aim at a Pakistani journalist, who was gloating about the International Monetary Fund's $2 billion financial help to Pakistan. Gul called it another ‘loan’ added to Pakistan's long list. Gul Panag has posted a sly jab at Pakistan's latest 'loan' from IMF.

Journalist Shahbaz Rana tweeted, “In a humiliating defeat for India, The IMF executive board has approved $1 billion second loan tranche. India unsuccessfully tried to block the approval by the IMF board.”

Gul quote-tweeted him and wrote, “Sir, congratulations on another loan. With respect, we don’t need that money. You do. FYI, We have not taken any financial assistance from the IMF since 1993. Repayments of all the loans taken from International Monetary Fund have been completed on 31 May, 2000.”

IMF's help to Pakistan

The IMF approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), enabling a disbursement of approximately $1 billion.

India, however, firmly opposed providing funds to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism, warning that such support carries reputational risks for global institutions and undermines international norms.

In a post on X, the IMF said, “IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan's economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of ~ $1 billion, reflecting strong program implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery.”

What's happening between India and Pakistan?

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.

Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation.'

More about Gul Panag

Gul Panag is an Indian actor, entrepreneur, and former Miss India who is known for her roles in films like Dor and Manorama Six Feet Under. She is also a licensed pilot, fitness enthusiast, and political activist associated with the Aam Aadmi Party.

She was last seen in the latest season of Prime Video's Paatal Lok.