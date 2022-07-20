Here's Kareena Kapoor's 'baby bump' pic that sparked pregnancy rumours and her cheeky denial

Kareena Kapoor on Tuesday announced she was not pregnant with her third child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The actor faced speculation after a picture of her and Saif from their recent family vacation in the UK was widely shared online. “It's pasta and wine guys... Calm down... I am not pregnant,” the actor wrote on Instagram as she denied rumours she was expecting. Saif and Kareena, who married in 2012, are parents to sons Taimur Ali Khan, 5, and Jehangir Ali Khan, 1. Saif is also the father of actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, his children with ex-wife Amrita Singh. Read more: Kareena Kapoor responds to pregnancy rumours

Kareena’s denial comes days after a photo of her and Saif Ali Khan spawned rumours that the actor was pregnant with her third child. In the picture from London, which was recently shared on various fan and paparazzi accounts on social media, the couple is seen with a friend. Posing next to Saif, Kareena can be seen in black top and white trousers.

Fan accounts have shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan from London.

Some social media users commented on a post on Instagram shared by her fan account, and asked whether the actor was ‘pregnant again’, and trying to ‘hide her baby bump’ with a green sling bag, in the said picture. Some even congratulated Kareena and Saif on their ‘baby news’. However, a few pointed out the picture could be Photoshopped. Reacting to Kareena’s picture shared on Twitter, a person came to the actor’s defense and wrote, “If you’re Kareena, why would you be hiding your pregnancy?"

On Tuesday, the actor told her followers she was not pregnant; she also joked about Saif being a father-of-four. Explaining the reason behind her recent pictures from her holiday with Saif, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, the actor wrote on Instagram Stories, “It's pasta and wine guys... Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK."

Kareena Kapoor recently also met sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London and shared glam pictures from their outing. Commenting on her pictures, where the actor wore a black shimmery dress paired with a black leather jacket, some social media users had said she was could be expecting. Some people also reacted to her latest pictures on actor Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebration in London, with one person writing, “Why is Kareena hiding behind others in every photo?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON