Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar calls off wedding with Azeem Khan: 'Never too late to realise the bitter realities'

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, who starred with late Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, has called off her wedding to Azeem Khan. The actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Hii Everyone I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, 'WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW' hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it's never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: "I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone" It's a very hard time on me right now but as we all know 'THIS TOO SHALL PASS' Insha Allah :) Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar."





Saba did not mention the reason for the split. Reportedly, some time ago, a woman had accused Azeem of sexual harassment. Azeem had addressed the issue in an Instagram video, only to delete it later.

Many of her fans wrote in to show support; one said: "May you find the one that deserves your heart." Another said: "Better now than later!" A third person said: "Don’t worry we are with you."

Hindi Medium (2017) is the only Hindi film the Lahore-based actor has worked in. Speaking to Hindustan Times about her experience of working with Irrfan, she had said: “I’ve learned a lot from Irrfan. Working with him was nothing less than a fan moment for me throughout. As an actor, I believe that acting is actually behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. And I actually saw that in him.”

Last April, after Irrfan's untimely death, she had written: "Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj. Yours Only, Meeta."

