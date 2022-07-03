Bhumi Pednekar reacts after Huma Qureshi calls her 'copy cat' over Instagram posts. Here's what she said

Actor Huma Qureshi called actor Bhumi Pednekar 'copy cat' seemingly for posting pictures in similar poses and same captions on Instagram as her. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared several pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photos, Bhumi wore an orange bikini top, matching pants and added a printed shirt. (Also Read | Bhumi Pednekar tells Rajkummar Rao ‘shirt toh iron kar deta’ as he shares holiday pics)

In the first photo, Bhumi Pednekar turned her face sideways as she closed her eyes and smiled. She was seen posing with her hands on the side of her head. In the second photo, the actor was seen covering her face and smiling with her eyes shut. In the last two pictures, Bhumi gave different poses.

She captioned the post, "Birthday Month (crab emoji, also the cancer zodiac sign)...#sunday #cancer #hello #instagram #instagood #trending #goodnight." Reacting to the post, Bhumi's sister Samiksha Pednekar commented, "My lobster." Bhumi responded with, "I love you samu." Huma wrote, "Copy cat (face with stuck-out tongue and winking eye emoji)." Bhumi replied, "(red heart) fellow (crab emoji)."

Recently, Huma posted photos of herself on Instagram from her recent photoshoot. In her latest post, Huma posed with her eyes closed and her hands on either side of her head. She captioned the post, "The Missing Last one #instaglitch ho gaya (happened)…. @sashajairam @who_wore_what_when." Earlier, she had shared similar pictures in a black and white outfit. Huma had captioned the post, "Birthday month #July #Lioness @sashajairam @who_wore_what_when."

Bhumi has several films in the pipeline including Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. Fans will also see Bhumi with Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is set to release in theatres on August 11.

She also has Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor will also star in Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor. She also has Bheed and Bhakshak on her list as well. Huma will be seen next with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal in Double XL. She will also play Tarla Dalal in her biopic.

