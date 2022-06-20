Bhumi Pednekar tells Rajkummar Rao ‘shirt toh iron kar deta’ as he shares holiday pics, fans defend his ‘style’

Rajkummar Rao is chilling with wife Patralekhaa in Capri, and took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his European vacation. As he shared a video which had several pictures of him striking various poses in a neon yellow shirt and sunglasses with a stunning background, his Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar commented on his creased shirt. Also read: Guns And Gulaabs: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan unveil their first looks from Netflix show, see pics

Rajkummar shared the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Capri ka Chhapri #Capri." The video shows a beautiful landscape with several pictures of Rajkummar posing on a boundary wall of his cottage. He is seen in a non-ironed shirt and white pants.

Reacting to his post, Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “Shirt toh iron kar deta (you could have atleast ironed the shirt),” along with a laughing emoji. Several of his fans responded to Bhumi on his behalf. A fan said, “style h babu bhaiya ye apne raju ka style h (this is Rajkummar's style).” Another said, “wo sadi shuda h jyda notice mat karo (he is married, don't notice that much).” One more fan wrote, “agar Iron kar leta toh chhapri kese dikhta (if he would have ironed it, how would he have spotted the cottage)." Huma Qureshi also wrote, “Masha allah," while Patralekhaa simply dropped two heart-eyes emojis.

Rajkummar had earlier shared a video of his and Patralekhaa's pictures from Rome. He had captioned it, “Roman Holiday."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa fell in love on sets of CityLights. The two tied the knot in November 2022. They married in Chandigarh in the presence of their closest family and film industry friends. Among those who attended their wedding were filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Farah Khan, Anurag Basu, Anubhav Sinha, Raj and DK and actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Rajkummar was last seen in Badhaai Do, opposite Bhumi. He will now be seen in Netflix show Guns and Gulaabs. He will also be seen opposite his Roohi co-star Janhvi Kapoor again in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Among other projects in the pipeline for him are HIT: The First Case, Monica, O My Darling and Bheed.

