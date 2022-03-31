Huma Qureshi says we may never achieve 100 percent pay parity in Bollywood: ‘I don’t think so’

Huma Qureshi has said that women don't get credit not just in films but in life in general. She has also said that pay parity in the film industry may never be a reality but one needs to continue to keep pushing the envelope. The actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She performed a dance number Shikayat in the film. (Also read: Huma Qureshi celebrates as Army of the Dead wins first-ever Oscars Fan Favourite Award: ‘Omg! This just happened’)

Huma will now be seen in Rajshri Trivedi's Double XL. She is also working on Netflix original, Monica, O My Darling.

On being asked to share her views on pay disparity and if female actors don't get credit, Huma told ETimes in an interview, “I think women in general don't get that credit. It is an unfair world. Of course, on papers we have equal rights but it doesn't exist in reality. But then all of us are hustling, we're pushing, trying to make it a fairer, more equal world. We're trying to show up through our work, through how we conduct ourselves, we demand to sit at the table and we demand to be treated equally. I think it's a constant process.”

She further added, “Will we ever achieve a 100% pay parity? I don't think so. But the objective is to keep questioning, keep pushing up the envelope and see what kind of world we reach at and we all are part of that revolution, that sea of change.”

Huma recently wrapped up shoot for the second season of the SonyLIV series Maharani. The series was shot across Bhopal, Hoshangabad, and Jammu and Kashmir, which was Huma's last schedule. The first season of the show featured Huma as Rani Bharti, a woman who is handpicked to become the chief minister of Bihar.

