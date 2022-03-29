Huma Qureshi celebrates as Army of the Dead wins first-ever Oscars Fan Favourite Award: ‘Omg! This just happened’

Actor Huma Qureshi has expressed her happiness after Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, which also starred her in a pivotal role, won a fan award at the 94th Academy Awards. The film won in the newly-introduced unofficial award category- #OscarsFanFavoriteAward, which was introduced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in collaboration with Twitter to honour more mainstream, popular movies. It’s an unofficial award and the winner of the prize does not win an Oscar trophy. Army of the Dead, which streamed on Netflix, beat Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cinderalla, Minamata, and Tick, Tick...Boom! to win the award. Also Read | Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ending explained: Did Huma Qureshi's Geeta live or die?

Twitter users were allowed to vote up to 20 times a day during the 18-day voting period for their favorites. Huma thanked the voters as she took to her Instagram handle on Monday to celebrate the win. Alongside a snap of a news article announcing the win, the actor wrote, “Omg! This just happened. We won an Oscar!! Thank you to the fans for voting. #ZackSnyder you are the boss @netflix Love to my cast mates and the whole crew !! #OscarFanFavorite #gratitude One step closer … thank you 2022.” She also shared the picture on Instagram Stories, writing, "Woah."

Army of the Dead was released in select theatres in the United States on May 14, 2021, and was digitally released on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The film followed a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Huma played a supporting role, Geeta, in Zack Synder’s directorial. Commenting on the opinion of some of her fans who said she has a comparatively short role in the film, the actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I want to say thank you. I love Indian fans. Hindustan ki janta mind-blowing hai (The Indian public is mind-blowing). I did my first film in 2012, Gangs of Wasseypur, in which I was in an ensemble of actors. My role must have been hardly 15 minutes..."

"Now that I'm in a way making my Hollywood debut, in a Zack Snyder film, it's a big ensemble film, it's a very acclaimed director. I have never in my career gone for length of character. It's always about what my character is doing in the film,” she wrote. Zack had also praised Huma’s work in the film, telling Hindustan Times, "She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it."

