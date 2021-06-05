I will never take up projects irrationally: Bhupendra Jadawat

Known for his performance in ‘Class of 83’, actor Bhupendra Jadawat resolutely believes in going slow and taking one step at a time, “Just for the sake of adding on numbers, I will never take up projects irrationally. I have to be convinced with the story and the role irrespective of its length. I have time on my side.”

“Plus, I’m a hardcore theatre performer so for me acting is a craft that should be lived and cherished. So, for now, one project at a time. I just wrapped the shoot of my next flick as a protagonist,” said the young actor, who completed the shoot for his upcoming feature film in Varanasi and Chunar, UP.

Jaipur lad and National School of Drama graduate, Bhupendra is co-founder of a theatre group in Mumbai.

Talking about his not so easy journey, he said, “After much struggle, things started for me and we staged our first play ‘Man Mana Square’ for our group. Followed by more theatre performances, I eventually got a big break on OTT as a parallel lead playing Shukla in Class..., directed by Atul Sabharwal and now my next move will see me playing a contrasting character, a fun-loving today’s guy who celebrates life.”

He was in Varanasi before the corona curfew for his untitled film, “This was the first time I got a chance to explore UP, especially Varanasi and Chunar. Most of the shoot happened at these locations and we were lucky to have completed the project slated for this year just before corona curfew was imposed. Also, I got a lot of time in March to explore the city of temples; Varanasi is more like a mini India with all our culture and traditions intact.”

Bhupendra already got jabbed with his first dose and now waits for his second one, “I have been lucky to have evaded the virus till now though I was working outdoors. So I decided to take the vaccine and stay cautious to keep the deadly virus at bay.”