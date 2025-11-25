Ibrahim Ali Khan gets emotional in his tribute for late actor Dharmendra: ‘He discovered my mother when she was 16’

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s death has cast a deep shadow of grief across the film fraternity, with many remembering the cinema legend for his contribution and warm personality. Joining the outpouring of tributes, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan penned an emotional note, expressing gratitude to Dharmendra for spotting his mother Amrita Singh in Delhi when she was just 16. Ibrahim Ali Khan worked with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an assistant director. (Instagram)

Ibrahim’s post for Dharmendra

Ibrahim took to Instagram to share a farewell message for Dharmendra, crediting him for his existence in the film world. He shared a picture from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, along with nostalgic throwback photos of a young Dharmendra, celebrating his legacy.

“Some people aren’t just stars on screen, they change the course of lives. Dharam Ji discovered my mother in Delhi when she was only 16, and trusted her with her first film Betaab. If it wasn’t for him, she may never have left Delhi… and we might not even exist,” Ibrahim wrote.

He continued, “It’s overwhelming to think that our entire journey, our family, our place in this industry, all of it ,began because of him. A man whose kindness shaped destinies. Dharam Ji, you were devilishly handsome, effortlessly charming and truly timeless. Thank you for the wisdom you shared with me, I will hold onto your words for the rest of my life.”

“My heart goes out to the entire Deol family, May they find strength through this difficult time. Rest in peace, sir. You will live on forever,” Ibrahim added.

Ibrahim’s aunt Saba Pataudi wrote in the comment section, “Very eloquently phrased and so beautifully expressed. And very true. He will be missed.”

What do we know about Dharmendra's death

Earlier this month, Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to health issues. On November 10, reports of the actor's death surfaced online, leaving fans heartbroken. However, on the same day, Hema Malini and Esha Deol refuted it as 'fake news' and confirmed that the actor was recovering. The family then took the actor back home, where he was recovering. On Monday, November 24, the actor died at the age of 89 at his family home in Juhu.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. He will be seen in Ikkis, which is set to release on December 25. He is essaying the role of Agastya Nanda's father in the movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role.