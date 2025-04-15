Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film brings in over a solid 50 crore in less than 1 week

Jaat box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat with Sunny Deol in the lead role is holding steady even on weekdays, it looks like. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore barrier in less than a week of its release. (Also Read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film brings in ₹63 crore; falls short of Sikandar) Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol plays the lead in the Gopichand Malineni film.

Jaat box office collection

The trade website reports that Jaat brought in an estimated ₹5.32 crore net in India on Tuesday which makes it a total of ₹52.82 crore net collection so far. The producers also claimed it made ₹58.2 crore gross in 5 days. The film opened to ₹9.5 crore net on April 10 and after showing a dip on Friday with ₹7 crore, it perked up over the weekend and made ₹9.75 crore and ₹14 crore. On Monday, Jaat saw a 48% dip and brought in ₹7.25 crore, holding steady despite the weekday. The film has crossed ₹63 crore worldwide and is expected to touch the ₹100 crore mark in a few days.

About Jaat

Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra in lead roles with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles. The film is not performing as well as Gopichand’s previous film, Veera Simha Reddy ( ₹73.8 crore in five days) or Sunny’s Gadar 2 ( ₹228.98 crore), but is holding its own at the box office since its release. It received mixed reviews with some liking the over-the-top action and others criticising it.

Randeep spoke about the film to ANI and said, “Actually, in the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion. Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger, and love. I am a Jat myself, and when I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realized that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga.”