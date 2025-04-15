Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film brings in over a solid ₹50 crore in less than 1 week
Jaat box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni's debut Hindi film starring Sunny Deol is holding steady at the box office even on weekdays.
Jaat box office collection day 6: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat with Sunny Deol in the lead role is holding steady even on weekdays, it looks like. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹50 crore barrier in less than a week of its release. (Also Read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film brings in ₹63 crore; falls short of Sikandar)
Jaat box office collection
The trade website reports that Jaat brought in an estimated ₹5.32 crore net in India on Tuesday which makes it a total of ₹52.82 crore net collection so far. The producers also claimed it made ₹58.2 crore gross in 5 days. The film opened to ₹9.5 crore net on April 10 and after showing a dip on Friday with ₹7 crore, it perked up over the weekend and made ₹9.75 crore and ₹14 crore. On Monday, Jaat saw a 48% dip and brought in ₹7.25 crore, holding steady despite the weekday. The film has crossed ₹63 crore worldwide and is expected to touch the ₹100 crore mark in a few days.
About Jaat
Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra in lead roles with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles. The film is not performing as well as Gopichand’s previous film, Veera Simha Reddy ( ₹73.8 crore in five days) or Sunny’s Gadar 2 ( ₹228.98 crore), but is holding its own at the box office since its release. It received mixed reviews with some liking the over-the-top action and others criticising it.
Randeep spoke about the film to ANI and said, “Actually, in the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion. Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger, and love. I am a Jat myself, and when I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realized that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga.”
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.