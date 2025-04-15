Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film brings in 63 crore; falls short of Sikandar

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, had a decent Monday. Despite a dip that’s par for the course, the film collected ₹63.75 crore worldwide in five days, according to Sacnilk. However, it falls short of Salman Khan's recent film Sikandar. (Also Read: Jaat box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film keeps momentum, nears ₹50 crore) Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol headlines the film directed by Gopichand Malineni.(PTI)

Jaat worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Jaat made ₹47.50 crore net and ₹56.15 crore gross in India in five days. It collected ₹7.60 crore overseas, taking its total to ₹63.75 crore worldwide. The film saw a 48.21% dip on Monday in India with a 16.26% occupancy – a decent number, but it falls short of how Gopichand and Sunny’s previous films performed.

For starters, Gopichand’s last film was Veera Simha Reddy with Balakrishna. The film collected ₹98.40 crore in five days. Sunny’s last film, Gadar 2, performed even better, with ₹298.20 crore by this time. And for context, Salman Khan's recent release Sikandar collected ₹149.25 crore in five days.

However, after registering a ₹13.25 crore opening worldwide, the film held steady for the most part, even perking up during the weekend, particularly on Sunday.

About Jaat

Apart from Sunny, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra in lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory produced it.

Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man (Sunny) who chances upon a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, struggling under oppression by Ranatunga (Randeep) and his wife Bharathi (Regena). A small confrontation escalates into something bigger, and he takes it upon himself to save these people from oppression. The film was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews.