Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film brings in 63 crore; falls short of Sikandar

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Apr 15, 2025 02:08 PM IST

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Gopichand Malineni's debut Bollywood directorial has yet to touch the ₹100 crore mark. 

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Gopichand Malineni’s maiden Bollywood film Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, had a decent Monday. Despite a dip that’s par for the course, the film collected 63.75 crore worldwide in five days, according to Sacnilk. However, it falls short of Salman Khan's recent film Sikandar. (Also Read: Jaat box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol's film keeps momentum, nears 50 crore)

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol headlines the film directed by Gopichand Malineni.(PTI)
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol headlines the film directed by Gopichand Malineni.(PTI)

Jaat worldwide box office collection

The trade website reports that Jaat made 47.50 crore net and 56.15 crore gross in India in five days. It collected 7.60 crore overseas, taking its total to 63.75 crore worldwide. The film saw a 48.21% dip on Monday in India with a 16.26% occupancy – a decent number, but it falls short of how Gopichand and Sunny’s previous films performed.

For starters, Gopichand’s last film was Veera Simha Reddy with Balakrishna. The film collected 98.40 crore in five days. Sunny’s last film, Gadar 2, performed even better, with 298.20 crore by this time. And for context, Salman Khan's recent release Sikandar collected 149.25 crore in five days.

However, after registering a 13.25 crore opening worldwide, the film held steady for the most part, even perking up during the weekend, particularly on Sunday.

About Jaat

Apart from Sunny, Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra in lead roles, along with Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory produced it.

Jaat tells the story of a mysterious man (Sunny) who chances upon a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh, struggling under oppression by Ranatunga (Randeep) and his wife Bharathi (Regena). A small confrontation escalates into something bigger, and he takes it upon himself to save these people from oppression. The film was released in theatres on April 10 and received mixed reviews.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaat worldwide box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film brings in 63 crore; falls short of Sikandar
