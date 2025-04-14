Jaat box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol film close to making 50 crore; has a decent Monday

Jaat box office collection day 5: Gopichand Malineni’s debut Bollywood directorial Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, was released in theatres on April 10 and has registered decent numbers. According to Sacnilk, the film has crossed the ₹45 crore mark after a strong Monday. (Also Read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film finally sees jump, crosses ₹50 crore) Jaat box office collection day 5: Sunny Deol headlines the film directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Jaat box office collection

The trade website reports that Jaat saw a dip on Monday but registered an estimated ₹7-7.5 crore net, despite it being a weekday. This takes the film’s total collection to around ₹47 crore net in its five-day run.

On its opening day, Jaat brought in ₹9.5 crore, and it registered ₹7 crore on Friday. Collections perked up during the weekend, with the film bringing in ₹9.75 crore on Saturday and ₹14 crore on Sunday with a 43.59% hike. It registered a 15.53% occupancy, possibly due to Ambedkar Jayanti being a holiday for some.

While the numbers aren’t as impressive as Sunny’s previous hit, Gaddar 2, which had collected ₹228.98 crore in five days in India, the film is still holding steady despite any competition from Sikandar or Good Bad Ugly.

About Jaat

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory produce Jaat. Apart from Sunny, the film stars Randeep Hooda and Regena Cassandrra in lead roles and Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles. The film tells the story of a mysterious man who chances upon a village in Chirala, Andhra Pradesh and decides to save the day. The film received mixed reviews, with viewers split on the over-the-top massy elements.

Talking to reporters ahead of the film’s release, Sunny discussed the chatter around the film’s title and said, according to PTI, “People get sensitive when you talk about (labelling films). We should not be talking about all these things. At the end of the day, we love everyone and are loved by everyone. We represent the whole country. So it is not like we are trying to uplift or downgrade anybody. There is nothing like that.”