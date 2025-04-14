Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film finally sees jump, crosses 50 crore

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 14, 2025 12:50 PM IST

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's action entertainer has finally picked up pace at the ticket window.

Jaat worldwide box office collection: The positive word of mouth for Sunny Deol's latest release, Jaat, has finally paid dividends. The film saw a 40% jump in its earnings on Sunday, enabling it to cross 50 crore in worldwide gross collections finally. The bittersweet thing is that it took the Gopichand Malineni the entire extended weekend to get to this mark, much below what was expected of the film. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film crawls past 30 crore, yet to cross Sikandar day 1 haul)

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol stars in this action entertainer.
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol stars in this action entertainer.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, shared on social media that Jaat has earned 49.30 crore gross in India by Sunday. This makes the film's extended opening weekend haul slightly under 50 crore. Trade insiders say that the film's overseas collections are around 5 crore. Here too, the film saw a jump on Sunday, grossing $200k ( 1.6 crore) on the day. This puts the film's worldwide collections at 54-55 crore after four days, which means Jaat has finally crossed the 50 crore mark worldwide.

Can Jaat recover at the box office?

But how small a victory this is can be gauged by the fact that Sunny's previous release - Gadar 2 - had breached the mark on day 1 itself. Even Salman Khan's Sikandar, which has been dubbed an underperformer, had earned 54 crore on its opening day a couple of weeks ago. Just how far Jaat can go from here depends on whether it can avoid a big fall on Monday. Whether it fails or passes that Monday test will determine the film's longevity.

All about Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film finally sees jump, crosses 50 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On