Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol film finally sees jump, crosses 50 crore

Jaat worldwide box office collection: The positive word of mouth for Sunny Deol's latest release, Jaat, has finally paid dividends. The film saw a 40% jump in its earnings on Sunday, enabling it to cross ₹50 crore in worldwide gross collections finally. The bittersweet thing is that it took the Gopichand Malineni the entire extended weekend to get to this mark, much below what was expected of the film. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film crawls past ₹30 crore, yet to cross Sikandar day 1 haul) Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol stars in this action entertainer.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 4

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, shared on social media that Jaat has earned ₹49.30 crore gross in India by Sunday. This makes the film's extended opening weekend haul slightly under ₹50 crore. Trade insiders say that the film's overseas collections are around ₹5 crore. Here too, the film saw a jump on Sunday, grossing $200k ( ₹1.6 crore) on the day. This puts the film's worldwide collections at ₹54-55 crore after four days, which means Jaat has finally crossed the ₹50 crore mark worldwide.

Can Jaat recover at the box office?

But how small a victory this is can be gauged by the fact that Sunny's previous release - Gadar 2 - had breached the mark on day 1 itself. Even Salman Khan's Sikandar, which has been dubbed an underperformer, had earned ₹54 crore on its opening day a couple of weeks ago. Just how far Jaat can go from here depends on whether it can avoid a big fall on Monday. Whether it fails or passes that Monday test will determine the film's longevity.

All about Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.