Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film crawls past 30 crore, yet to cross Sikandar day 1 haul

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Apr 13, 2025 02:30 PM IST

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's actioner has not had a great time at the box office so far.

Jaat worldwide box office collection: Despite positive word of mouth, Sunny Deol's Jaat has not had a great time at the box office so far. The film had an underwhelming opening on Thursday and then dipped on Friday. On Saturday, it did show a 40% jump in collections but it still wasn't enough to take the film out of rough waters. (Also read: Sunny Deol admits box office numbers gives him ‘ghabrahat’ during Jaat release: ‘Itne charche hone lag jaate hain’)

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol stars in this action entertainer.
Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol stars in this action entertainer.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 3

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, shared on social media that Jaat has earned 32.20 crore gross in its first three days in India. Trade insiders say that the film's overseas collections are negligible, with most estimates ranging around 3 crore. This puts the film's worldwide collections at 35 crore after three days. With a further bump expected on Sunday, it is likely that the film will cross the 50 crore mark on Sunday. But it is a small victory. This is a rather dismal figure for a film that had been billed as a pan-India action entertainer.

Jaat vs Sikandar at the box office

In comparison, Sunny's previous film - Gadar 2 - had raked in 50 crore gross worldwide in just its opening day. In fact, even Salman Khan's Sikandar - which was released a week before Jaat - had grossed 54 crore worldwide on its opening day. Given that Sikandar's opening was considered sub-par and Jaat is unable to breach that in 3 days, it cuts a rather sorry figure. Jaat has an almost impossible uphill climb ahead if it wants to recover its costs.

All about Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
