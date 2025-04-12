Sunny Deol admits box office pressure gives him ‘ghabrahat’ during Jaat release: ‘Itne charche hone lag jaate he’

Actor Sunny Deol made a thunderous comeback to theatres in 2023 with Gadar 2, which broke several records at the box office. Expectations were sky high from his next release, which was Jaat. Released last week, the film has not yet caught upto the furor caused by Gadar 2. Amid these box office concerns, Sunny shared that he does not think of this issue when he is making a film. In an interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny went on to admit that there is some ‘ghabrahat (worry)’ when people keep bringing up the topic. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film struggles after low opening, earns just 20% of Gadar 2) Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat released in theatres on April 10.

What Sunny said

During the interview when Sunny was asked if he feels any pressure with Jaat's box office performance after Gadar 2's massive success, the actor said, “Pressure? I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chuubho deta he ki pressure lo! Kyuki itne charche hone lag jaate he ke ye figure he, wo he! Aadmi ghabrane lag jata he (In today's age people will pin you down with the pressure. Because there are so many discussions on this and that, we get worried).”

‘Par jaab baat karte hein…’

He added, “Maine toh bas picture mein kaam kiya he is ummeed se ki logo ko achchi lagegi. Par woh figure kaha ayega how can we think about it? Par jaab baat karte hein tab thodi ghabrahat hoti he (I work on a film hoping that people will like it. How can I know what figure it will make? But when we talk about it then there's pressure).”

Jaat did not show any great signs of improvement at the box office after a lukewarm opening. It grossed just ₹22 crore at the box office after two days. Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regena Cassandrra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.