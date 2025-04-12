Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film struggles after low opening, earns just 20% of Gadar 2

Jaat worldwide box office collection: Sunny Deol's latest release, Jaat, is not showing any great signs of improvement at the box office after a lukewarm opening. The film grossed just ₹12 crore worldwide on its opening day and failed to show any upward swing on Friday, too. This has meant that the Gopichand Malineni film now has an uphill battle to climb on its first weekend. (Also read: Jaat box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol film opens at just ₹9.50 crore, just 25% of Gadar 2, less than Sikandar) Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol's film has not taken a strong start at the box office.

Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2

Mythri Movie Makers, the film's production house, shared on social media that Jaat has earned ₹20.10 crore gross in its first two days in India. Trade insiders say that the film's overseas collections are not too great, with most estimates ranging from around ₹2.5-3 crore. This means that in its first two days of release, Jaat has earned just ₹22-23 crore worldwide. This is a rather dismal figure for a film that had been billed as a pan-India action entertainer. In comparison, Sunny's previous film - Gadar 2 - had raked in ₹108 crore gross worldwide in its first two days in 2023. Clearly, Jaat has not lived up to the expectations.

Jaat's uphill battle at the box office

The Sunny Deol-starrer now only has the support of good word-of-mouth. Sacnilk reported that the film had just 5.4% occupancy in morning shows on Friday morning, but it increased to 17.4% by the night shows. Makers hope that Saturday and Sunday will fare better for the film and that it can recover some of its cost.

All about Jaat

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.