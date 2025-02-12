Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's wanting to kill the villain in film: ‘Pakistan tourist centre hai kya?’

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who has directed and produced both parts of love story Gadar, has reacted to Ameesha Patel's opinion on the sequel. Ameesha had revealed that she had agreed to do the film knowing that her character Sakeena would kill the antagonist. However, Anil Sharma changed Gadar 2's climax without her knowledge. (Also read: Gadar director Anil Sharma on Ameesha Patel's ‘mismanagement’ allegations: ‘She made us famous’) Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has reacted to actor Ameesha Patel's complaints on the film.

What Anil Sharma said

During an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Anil responded to the claims made by Ameesha and said: “Jab unke mann mein tha ki woh bhi Pakistan mein jaaye toh humne unko mana kiya ki humari kahani mein ye bilkul possible nahi hain. Audience khud soche kya woh possible hain? Script sunney ke baad hi ki na film (When she said that she must also go to Pakistan then I said no that is not happening with the script in mind. Let the audience think, was that a good decision? Didn't she do the film after reading the script)?”

‘Pagal hai kya Tara Singh?’

He went on to add, "Kaun actor nahi chahta apna role badhana? Har actor chahta hain. Lekin woh possible nahi tha. Pakistan tourist centre hain kya sabko leke jaaye Sunny Deol? Beta waha phasa hua hain, biwi ko bhi le jaaye jaake? Biwi pe koi admi bandook rakh dega aur woh phass jayega! Pagal hai kya Tara Singh (Which actor does not want a bigger role? But that was not possible here. Is Pakistan a tourist centre that Sunny Deol will take everyone? The son is kidnapped there so should he take his wife? What if some man puts a gun on her head? Is Tara Singh mad to do that to himself)?"

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol plays the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947. Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. It released in 2023 and became a blockbuster.