Ameesha Patel recalls physically and mentally draining shoot of Gadar 2: 'People thought I was dead'

Despite the monumental success of Gadar 2 in 2023, Ameesha Patel, who reprised her iconic role as Sakina, the love interest of Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh, shared a chilling behind-the-scenes account that highlighted the physical and mental strain she endured during filming. Ameesha PAtel recalled the gruelling conditions while shooting for Gadar 2 opposite actor Sunny Deol

“It was physically and mentally draining. When I had spoken to Anil Sharma ji, I had said, ‘Anil ji, I’ll fall sick, please make sure that the water is hot.’ He had said, ‘haan, there will be hot water, don’t worry.’ However, when I went for the shot, I was wearing a thin cotton salwar kameez… This is the problem with heroines, unlike heroes who wear their jackets and leg warmers under their kurta pyjama. We can’t do that… The first time the water was showered on it, and I was shocked as it was freezing cold,” Ameesha said, during an interview with Jarp Media.

The 49-year-old actor also explained how the film's crew went to great lengths to try and warm her up. “They gave me brandy to rub on my feet and to drink. But despite all their efforts, my condition got worse, and I eventually lost consciousness,” said Ameesha who is also known for her role in films such as Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) and Humraaz (2002).

“After I finished the scene, which people don’t know, but my staff knows. They had to lift me and take me to my make-up van. I was unconscious. I did not wake up for three to four hours. People thought I was dead. Literally, I had reached the stage where people said, ‘she won’t survive.’ They had wrapped me in woollen blankets. When I finally woke up after four hours and opened my eyes, I was like, ‘where am I?’ I had zoned out. I had no recollection of what I had gone through in those four hours. My team, people on the unit sighed in relief when I was up,” she added.

In the midst of this chaos, her co-star Sunny Deol, who played Tara Singh, was there to support her. Ameesha fondly remembered how Sunny stepped in to look after her during this difficult time.

“Sunny sir was my real-life Tara Singh. He was there for Sakina when I needed him. You won’t believe he got a blood pressure machine from his room to check my blood pressure, checked my temperature with a thermometer. We have a common doctor in Mumbai, Sunny was making calls to him because the local doctors there wanted to inject me because I was constantly vomiting. But Sunny did not want me to take any wrong injection that did not suit me. So he was so sweet. He was checking with Dr Agarwal (their doctor in Mumbai) to check what suits me and what does not. He was so sweet. He is my real-life Tara,” Ameesha said.

Gadar 2 went on to become a massive box-office hit, grossing over ₹500 crore globally, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.