Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer shows little growth, finally crosses 25 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 12, 2025 10:13 PM IST

Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's action entertainer released in theatres on April 10. It also stars Randeep Hooda.

Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The action entertainer had a decent opening but was not able to create the same hysteria like the actor's last release, Gadar 2. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now shown some growth on its third day of release, touching 25 crore. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film struggles after low opening, earns just 20% of Gadar 2)

Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol earned praise for his latest action movie.
Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol earned praise for his latest action movie.

Jaat box office update

The latest box office update states that Jaat collected 10 crore, as per early estimates. Its opening day collection stood at 9.5 crore. The second day took a dip, with the figures standing at 7 crore. The overall haul now stands at 26.5 crore. This is not a great show for a film that has been billed as a pan-India action entertainer. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly.

The report also states that Jaat had a 13.45% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for evening shows were at 16.85%, while for afternoon shows it was 15.97% and 7.53% for morning ones.

Sunny on box office numbers

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny commented on the pressure with Jaat's box office performance after Gadar 2's massive success, the actor said, “Pressure? I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chuubho deta he ki pressure lo! Kyuki itne charche hone lag jaate he ke ye figure he, wo he! Aadmi ghabrane lag jata he (In today's age people will pin you down with the pressure. Because there are so many discussions on this and that, we get worried).”

Apart from Sunny, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer shows little growth, finally crosses 25 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On