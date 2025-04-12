Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol-starrer shows little growth, finally crosses 25 crore

Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol's latest release Jaat was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The action entertainer had a decent opening but was not able to create the same hysteria like the actor's last release, Gadar 2. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now shown some growth on its third day of release, touching ₹25 crore. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. (Also read: Jaat worldwide box office collection day 2: Sunny Deol film struggles after low opening, earns just 20% of Gadar 2) Jaat box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol earned praise for his latest action movie.

Jaat box office update

The latest box office update states that Jaat collected ₹10 crore, as per early estimates. Its opening day collection stood at ₹9.5 crore. The second day took a dip, with the figures standing at ₹7 crore. The overall haul now stands at ₹26.5 crore. This is not a great show for a film that has been billed as a pan-India action entertainer. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office from Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly.

The report also states that Jaat had a 13.45% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. The occupancy for evening shows were at 16.85%, while for afternoon shows it was 15.97% and 7.53% for morning ones.

Sunny on box office numbers

In a recent interview with Bollywood Life, Sunny commented on the pressure with Jaat's box office performance after Gadar 2's massive success, the actor said, “Pressure? I have not taken pressure basically ever in my life. But aaj ke zamaane mein even if you are not taking then koi sui chuubho deta he ki pressure lo! Kyuki itne charche hone lag jaate he ke ye figure he, wo he! Aadmi ghabrane lag jata he (In today's age people will pin you down with the pressure. Because there are so many discussions on this and that, we get worried).”

Apart from Sunny, Jaat also stars Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu.