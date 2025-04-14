Randeep Hooda says Bollywood is threatened by him, recalls getting no appreciation for Extraction, Highway

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has not only wowed fans with his acting chops in Hindi cinema but also impressed in Hollywood. He landed his first Hollywood role in Joe and Anthony Russo’s film Extraction. However, in a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra, the actor talked about how his substantial role in the film didn’t receive any appreciation from Bollywood. (Also Read: Randeep Hooda opens up about his low phase: ‘I was depressed, had to sell everything’) Randeep Hooda says Bollywood is threatened by him.

Randeep Hooda says Bollywood feels threatened by him

Randeep said he didn’t get any appreciation from Bollywood, but people who watched Extraction lauded his performance. He added, “When I worked with filmmakers in Telugu cinema… many action directors had seen the film and wanted to emulate it. They even asked me how we did it in Extraction. That sense of respect is there. But nobody talked about it. Even for small roles in Hollywood films, people do so much campaigning, and others congratulate them.”

Randeep further admitted that his PR is weak and added, “I feel people feel threatened, and I didn’t get appreciation from the film fraternity for any role — and I don’t need it after a point. I’m doing my work and trying to better myself, not compete with anyone. I appreciate myself. I don’t know why people didn’t appreciate me publicly, but I’m not sad about it. When they meet me, they meet nicely and they call me, but they don’t talk about it publicly. It happened during Highway too. I got many calls, but no one spoke about that role publicly. I also didn’t get any big award for acting.”

About Extraction

The American action thriller film, directed by Sam Hargrave, is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman. The film features Randeep as Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Lieutenant Colonel. His face-off with Chris Hemsworth in the film garnered praise from the audience. The film also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour in key roles.

Randeep Hooda’s recent and upcoming work

Randeep is currently garnering praise for his performance as an antagonist in Jaat. The film, which also stars Sunny Deol, Vineet Singh, and Regina Cassandra, was released in cinemas on 11 April and has collected over ₹50 crore worldwide in five days. Randeep will next be seen sharing the screen with John Cena, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson in the American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox.