Randeep Hooda defends calling Kangana Ranaut ‘occasional actor’ for targeting Alia Bhatt: Unko yeh baat shobha nahi deti

When asked about his bond with Kangana, Randeep shared that their relationship is cordial but not particularly close. He said they’ve worked together on a couple of films, and while they aren’t very close, they do speak occasionally.

Randeep Hooda on calling Kangana Ranaut ‘occasional actor’

In 2019, Kangana took a jibe at Alia, calling her performance in Gully Boy “mediocre.” Randeep came to Alia’s defence and, without naming Kangana, wrote on social media, “Dearest @aliaa08, I'm so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work. Kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.” Many internet users believed the tweet was directed at Kangana.

Randeep has now confirmed that it was, and explained, “Because she was really targeting Alia. I had no enmity with Kangana, then or now. But because of Highway, I have a special attachment for the young Alia. Whether she feels the same or not, I don't know, but I have that attachment to Dheera."

He added, “Mujhe yeh achchha nahi lagta ki aap apna tuta bajane ke liye kisi aur ko neecha dikhao, woh mujhe bilkul achchha nahi lagta. Na main karta hoon, na achchha lagta hai. Mere saath bhi aise unfairness hui hai, par aadmi usko pee jaata hai, ek dignity maintain rakhta hai. Woh jab mujhe laga ki aisa ho raha tha baatchit se, tabhi maine isko tweet kiya tha. Kangana ek bahut acchhi actor hai – unko yeh baatein shobha nahi deti (I don’t like it when people put others down just to blow their own trumpet. I don’t do that, and I don’t like it. I’ve also faced a lot of unfairness, but you swallow it and maintain your dignity. When I felt that it was going too far in the conversation, I tweeted. Kangana is a very good actor – these things don’t suit her)."

About Jaat

Helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, Jaat stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Regina Cassandra, alongside Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles. The film opened to mixed reviews from audiences and has collected over ₹50 crore worldwide.

Randeep will next be seen in the American action-adventure comedy film Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper, based on the toy brand of the same name. The film also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Danai Gurira, and Corey Stoll in pivotal roles. The film is currently under production.