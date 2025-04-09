Kangana Ranaut stunned by 1 lakh electricity bill for Manali home: ‘Main rehti bhi nahi hoon’

Actor and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has expressed her shock and disbelief after receiving an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh for her home in Manali. She shared that the bill is for a house where she doesn't even reside, making her wonder how the amount could be so high. Also read: Kangana Ranaut shares ‘light-hearted moment’ with fellow parliamentarian Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: ‘We are all…’ The 2024 Lok Sabha Polls marked Kangana's first election as a politician. She defeated her rival, Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, to win the seat in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal Pradesh government

Recently, Kangana attended a political event in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, where she spoke about the electricity bill. She also criticised the Himachal Pradesh government over the exorbitant bill. A video of the same has surfaced on social media.

Kangana said, “Iss mahine mere Manali ka ghar ka Ra 1 lakh bijli ka bill aaya, jaha main rehti bhi nahi hoon. Itni durdasha ki hui hai. Hum padhte hai aur sharmindagi hoti hai ke yeh kya ho raha hai. Par hamare paas ek mauka hai, aap sab jo mere bhai behen hai, aap log ground pe itna kaam karte hai. (This month I received an electricity bill of Rs. 1 lakh for my house in Manali, where I don't even live. It is such a miserable condition. I read it and feel ashamed as to what is happening. But we have a chance, all of you who are my brothers and sisters, you people do so much work on the ground)."

The actor continued, “Yeh hum sabka hie dayitva hai, ke hame iss desh ko, iss pradesh ko, unnati ke raaste par chalana hai. Main toh kahungi yeh bhediya hie hai, aur hame hamare pradesh ko inki chungul se nikalna hai (This is an obligation for all of us, that we have to take this country, this state, on the path of progress. I would say that these are wolves, and we have to free our state from their claws)”.

Kangana’s Bollywood work

After the 2023 films Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas, Kangana directed, produced, and starred in the Indira Gandhi biopic Emergency. The film is set against the backdrop of the Emergency imposed by the then-Congress government from 1975 to 1977. The film was released this year after a significant delay due to censor issues. It received mixed reviews, and failed to make a mark at the box office. In the OTT space, the film is available on Netflix.