Javed Akhtar hilariously roasts Farah Khan as she asks what ‘ektalis (41)' means

Farah Khan recently visited the luxurious house of her uncle and lyricist Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi for her cooking vlog.
Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the home of her uncle, veteran writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and actor Shabana Azmi for her cooking vlog. Apart from cooking biryani, Farah also got into a fun conversation with Javed Akhtar about his hotel-like home. During their chat, the lyricist roasted Farah for not knowing how to count in Hindi.
Javed Akhtar roasts Farah Khan
Before meeting Javed and Shabana, Farah gave her viewers a tour of the couple’s stunning, hotel-like house, named Sukoon. The house, adorned with antique pieces, gave off regal vibes. She later met both Shabana and Javed while they were walking in the large garden of their home.
Shabana revealed that she often goes for walks with Javed in the garden. When Farah asked how many years this had been going on, Shabana replied, “Ektalis saal ho gaye humari shaadi ko (we have been married for 41 years).” However, Farah’s next question left Javed shocked, prompting him to mock her with his trademark wit.
When Farah asked what “ektalis” meant, a surprised Javed responded, “41. Oh my God.” He then roasted Farah for not knowing how to count in Hindi and added, “Hum jo gareeb Indians hain, usse ektalis bolte hain (we poor Indians call it ektalis).”
During the vlog, Javed also took a playful dig at Dilip. When Dilip attempted a shayari in front of him, the lyricist quipped, “Ek-do aur sher padhe toh yeh building gir jaayegi (if you recite one or two more couplets, this building will fall down).”
About Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs
Farah started her cooking vlogs with her cook, Dilip, in 2024. In these vlogs, Farah visits the homes of various celebrities along with her cook to learn new recipes. The videos quickly became popular due to Farah and Dilip’s fun banter, turning Dilip into a social media star. The filmmaker has revealed that she is earning more from YouTube than she ever did from her filmmaking career. However, she has also promised to begin work on her next film with Shah Rukh Khan by the end of this year.
